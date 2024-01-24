Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,813 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $271,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $153.97. 2,601,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.78.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

