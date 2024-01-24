McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,486 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

