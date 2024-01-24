McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.06. The stock had a trading volume of 209,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.61 and its 200 day moving average is $242.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

