McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,096,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,175. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

