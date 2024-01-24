McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

