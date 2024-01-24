McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,635,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.88. 532,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

