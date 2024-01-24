McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. 10,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.