McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 328 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.39. 830,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

