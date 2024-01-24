McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

