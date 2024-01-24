MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEIP. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

MEIP opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

