Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.88. 5,858,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,614. The company has a market cap of $301.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

