Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. 16,413,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,773,891. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

