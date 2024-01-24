Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,163,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 130.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

PFE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,327,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,936,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $45.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

