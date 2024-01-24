Meridian Management Co. Has $467,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

