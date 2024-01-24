Meridian Management Co. Has $8.14 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,880,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 16,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,171,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.54. 988,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,651. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

