MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.36% of MetLife worth $169,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,709. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

