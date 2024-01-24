MGO One Seven LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.