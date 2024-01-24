Microsoft (MSFT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

1/23/2024 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

1/18/2024 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $471.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $390.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $433.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $402.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532,895. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.90 and a 52-week high of $402.45. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

