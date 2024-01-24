Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.72).

Mincon Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.27. The company has a market capitalization of £114.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

