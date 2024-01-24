Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.09) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $123,142.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

