Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. 161,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,140. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $992.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Monro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Monro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $289,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

