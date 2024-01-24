Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $294.00 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00076966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00027750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,102,869,657 coins and its circulating supply is 824,209,823 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

