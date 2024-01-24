Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

MLI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,789. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

