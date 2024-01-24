Murphy Oil (MUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

