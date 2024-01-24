National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Bank stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

