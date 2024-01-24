NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.71. 35,642,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,225,840. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $281.18 and a 1-year high of $429.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

