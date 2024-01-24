NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,182 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,827. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $302.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

