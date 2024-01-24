NEAR Protocol Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $193.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00006561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

