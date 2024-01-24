Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $6.48 on Tuesday, reaching $492.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,631,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.35 and its 200 day moving average is $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

