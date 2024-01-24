Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.52.

Netflix stock traded up $60.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $552.87. 16,064,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $562.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

