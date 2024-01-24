NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.
