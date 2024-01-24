NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

