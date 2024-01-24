Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $866.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 866 ($11.00) and last traded at GBX 857 ($10.89), with a volume of 204356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group Price Performance

About Next 15 Group

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 786.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 682.89. The company has a market cap of £869.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3,316.92 and a beta of 1.40.

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.