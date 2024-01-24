Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $866.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 866 ($11.00) and last traded at GBX 857 ($10.89), with a volume of 204356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.29).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
