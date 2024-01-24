NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 731,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,024 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,458,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568,606. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.