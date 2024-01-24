NFT Price Reaches $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,683.58 or 0.99938666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00205654 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

