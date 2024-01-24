NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

NI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.68 on Monday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

