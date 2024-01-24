Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 92,045 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $33,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,597,000 after buying an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,377,000 after buying an additional 306,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,834,000 after buying an additional 366,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $117.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

