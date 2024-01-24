Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.