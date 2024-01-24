NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.15

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.26, with a volume of 178456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 9.4 %

About NovaGold Resources

The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.74.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

