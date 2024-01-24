NXM Market Cap Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,015.50 or 0.99888227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011408 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00204594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003697 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.