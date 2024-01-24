NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 108.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.16. The stock had a trading volume of 835,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

