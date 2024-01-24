Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.74), with a volume of 1393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).

Octopus AIM VCT Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.59 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Octopus AIM VCT alerts:

Octopus AIM VCT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 4.17%. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

In related news, insider Neal Ransome purchased 16,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £10,765.56 ($13,679.24). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.