OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) vs. MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Financial Analysis

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% MaxCyte -98.44% -15.35% -13.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OneMedNet and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

MaxCyte has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.91%. Given MaxCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Risk & Volatility

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxCyte has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and MaxCyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -2.79 MaxCyte $44.26 million 12.00 -$23.57 million ($0.37) -13.81

OneMedNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMedNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OneMedNet beats MaxCyte on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. It licenses and sells its instruments and technology; and sells its consumables to developers of cell therapies, as well as to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for use in drug discovery and development, and bio-manufacturing. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

