Oppenheimer Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Market Perform

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $350.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.48. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.