ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.