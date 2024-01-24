ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.