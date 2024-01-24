ORG Partners LLC Sells 851 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 312,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.