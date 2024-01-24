OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 749.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 749.60 ($9.52).

OSB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.89) to GBX 720 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.89) to GBX 720 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Simon Walker purchased 25,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($100,063.53). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 435.40 ($5.53) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 576.50 ($7.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 415.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.07 and a beta of 1.44.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

