Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 15,801 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,776,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,750. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.