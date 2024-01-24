Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 5.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

